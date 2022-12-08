Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets clash at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - It’s the Jets’ first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium in this week 13 interconference matchups between the Vikings and the visiting Jets. This is the first time that both teams are meeting over .500 since the 1997 season which was a Jets victory, but the Vikings coming away with two wins in a row in this series.

“I feel confidence in our guys to execute the call, to communicate at a high level, and when the field shrinks, it’s about execution. It’s about tightening up and finding a way to be a little bit better.” said head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“You just take it one play at a time and you know that the next play can turn and it can go a different way.” added quarterback Kirk Cousins, “So you just keep playing and believe that it can turn. It obviously helps when you have your defense making stops and your teammates making plays for you time and again.”

With the win the Vikings are up to 10-2 on the season. Their first time with double-digit wins secured since the 2019 season. This also means they are way out in first place for the NFC North crown. The last time they won that was in 2017, and they have a chance to get that against a division foe, at the Detroit Lions next weekend. We spoke to Kirk Cousins postgame on what it means to go back home to Michigan to be able to win the North title.

“Any time you can play in a T-shirt and hat game and get the job done, that’s what’s special.” Cousins said. “I always enjoy going back to the state where I grew up and seeing people in green and white. We’ve got a big challenge. I think the Lions are a good team and they’re showing that. That will be a tough environment and a big challenge for us.”

That game next weekend against the Lions will be at noon at Ford Field. They’re going to return to US Bank Stadium in a couple weeks in the Week 15 Flex Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

