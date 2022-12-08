‘I want to be able to hold their babies’: Mom with terminal cancer finds out she is going to be a grandma

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 42-year-old Shanna Ferdon got the surprise of a lifetime during Thanksgiving this year, she’s going to be a grandma. However, she’s also facing a tough reality with terminal cancer.

“I won’t be there for all of them but I would like to be there for some of them,” said Shanna Ferdon. “I know this is coming. I know it’s coming. It’s going to be inevitable but I want my kids to be at peace with it. I want them to tell their children that Grandma is still is watching you.”

Ferdon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and had fought it. But in January this year, she found out that it had returned. This time it had spread to her bones and spine.

“I don’t want to know length of time. I’m still undergoing treatment we’ll see how it goes,” said Shanna Ferdon. “Hopefully it will be a long time, hopefully I’ll be that exception. I’ll be that miracle story or get to be around for my grandkids for as long as I can.”

For her family, the news was devastating. They had seen her fight for so long.

“To be told that she is terminal was the most terrifying thing to me.” said Mercedes Ferdon, Shanna’s 20-year-old daughter.

In what is viewed as a holiday miracle, Shanna had a wish come true. While celebrating Thanksgiving, she was handed a box from Mercedes. Inside were baby clothes, a pregnancy test and the realization that she was going to become a grandmother.

“It wasn’t planned, but it’s the best possible thing that could have happened right now. I’m just I got to bring something good back to the family especially for my mom who really deserves it.” said Mercedes Ferdon.

“It will be the greatest moment of my life. Aside from holding my own children. Because I have them, and I want to be able to hold their babies.” said Shanna Ferdon.

The baby is due in July and Shanna Ferdon hopes that it is a boy.

