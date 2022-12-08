Hundreds helped in first year at Soul Solutions Recovery Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Soul Solutions Recovery Center is celebrating its one year anniversary on Thursday, December 8.

The non-profit provides outpatient substance abuse services in Fargo, and helps address mental, medical, social and family needs of those struggling with addiction.

In the first year, Soul Solutions has provided services to more than 475 individuals seeking help, plus 175 family members dealing with a loved one going through addiction or trying to navigate recovery.

The on-site coffee shop for socialization and connection through recovery has served nearly 5,000 cups of “Hope and Coffee”. They are having a Day of Gratitude celebration on Thursday night from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Soul Solutions Recovery Center is located at 1801 38th Street South in Fargo.

