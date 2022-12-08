Governor Walz announces largest investment in broadband access across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans, representing the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.

According to the announcement, 61 broadband expansion projects around Minnesota will receive $99.6 million in grants from the Border-to-Border Broadband program administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)’s Office of Broadband Development.

Provider grantees estimate the funding will extend new high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 Minnesota homes and businesses in 48 counties.

“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” Governor Walz said. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”

Before this announcement, DEED had provided nearly $130 million in Border-to-Border grants to connect more than 57,000 homes and businesses around Minnesota to high-speed internet since the program’s inception in 2014.

Earlier this year, the Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion named universal affordable broadband access as one of its priorities for expanding the state’s economy. The council recommended that state government:

Ensure every child has access to the internet, appropriate hardware, training and online learning;

Provide affordable access to broadband internet, appropriate hardware, and training for every person in Minnesota to expand digital equity and access to government services, health care, jobs, community resources, and social connection; and

Drive economic competitiveness for Minnesota and enable communities throughout the State to attract and retain residents and businesses by providing affordable broadband access.

This investment includes funding primarily from two sources – half of a $50 million appropriation from the state Legislature signed into law this year by Governor Walz, and $70 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The grant maximum is $5 million per project, and grant funds may be used to reimburse up to 50 percent of a grantee’s eligible costs of deploying broadband infrastructure.

Projects must meet or exceed the State’s 2026 broadband speed goal of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.

A list of Border-to-Border grantees by county can be found below:

Aitkin, $1,231,818.00

Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative, $1,231,818.00

Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis, $3,052,120.00

Paul Bunyan Communications, $3,052,120.00

Anoka, $219,727.00

Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig, $219,727.00

Beltrami, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, $665,699.00

Wikstrom Telephone Co. Inc, $665,699.00

Benton, $1,512,951.00

Benton Cooperative Telephone Company, $1,512,951.00

Brown, $3,839,000.00

Nuvera Communications, Inc., $3,839,000.00

Carlton, $801,834.27

Mediacom Minnesota LLC, $801,834.27

Chippewa, $4,728,186.00

Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, $4,728,186.00

Chisago, $465,814.00

Qwest Corporation dba CenturyLink QC, $465,814.00

Crow Wing, $343,552.00

Tri-Co Technologies, LLC dba Crosslake Communications, $343,552.00

Dakota, $211,826.00

JTN Communications, $113,076.00

Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc., $98,750.00

Douglas, $1,212,337.50

Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association, $1,212,337.50

Faribault, Martin, $1,444,030.00

Blue Earth Valley Telephone Co., dba Bevcomm and Cannon Valley Telecom, Inc.,dba Bevcomm, $1,444,030.00

Fillmore, $1,129,740.00

Harmony Telephone Company, $1,129,740.00

Grant, Stevens, Traverse, $2,493,637.00

Runestone Telephone Association, $2,493,637.00

Hennepin, $1,941,841.00

Comcast Cable Communications LLC, $1,941,841.00

Isanti, $1,647,321.00

Midcontinent Communications, $1,647,321.00

Kanabec, $9,403,000.00

East Central Energy, $9,403,000.00

Kandiyohi, $4,913,505.50

Federated Telephone Cooperative, $4,913,505.50

Le Sueur, $941,576.00

Bevcomm, Inc. dba Bevcomm, $941,576.00

Marshall, Polk, $1,462,569.00

Garden Valley Technologies, $1,462,569.00

McCleod, Meeker, $1,840,250.00

Nuvera Communications, Inc., $1,840,250.00

McLeod, $99,155.53

Mediacom Minnesota LLC, $99,155.53

Meeker, $327,516.00

Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Assoc. - DBA Vibrant Broadband, $327,516.00

Mille Lacs, $1,594,397.16

Benton Cooperative Telephone Company, $1,118,289.16

Savage Communications Inc., $476,108.00

Murray, $1,333,199.00

Woodstock Telephone Company, $1,333,199.00

Nicollet, $479,011.00

Nuvera Communications, Inc., $479,011.00

Olmsted, $1,620,007.00

Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company, $1,620,007.00

Olmsted, Dodge, $1,498,115.00

Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company, $1,498,115.00

Otter Tail, $4,522,365.90

East Otter Tail Telephone Co. dba Arvig, $1,140,704.90

Otter Tail Telcom, LLC, $3,381,661.00

Pine, Kanabec, $4,750,000.00

East Central Energy, $4,750,000.00

Pope, $4,248,796.00

Hanson Communications, Inc., $4,248,796.00

Redwood, $2,259,955.04

Hanson Communications, Inc., $923,918.00

Redwood County Telephone Co. dba Arvig, $1,336,037.04

Saint Louis, $7,925,722.53

Mediacom Minnesota LLC, $7,363,624.53

Savage Communications Inc., $562,098.00

Saint Louis, Cass, $4,857,030.00

Consolidated Telephone Company, $4,857,030.00

Scott, $2,436,427.00

Nuvera Communications, Inc., $2,436,427.00

Sherburne, $1,075,943.50

Tekstar Communications, Inc. dba Arvig, $1,075,943.50

Stearns, $5,721,534.00

Albany Mutual Telephone, $746,964.00

Melrose Telephone Co. dba Arvig, $4,974,570.00

Steele, $158,052.00

Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc., $158,052.00

Washington, $975,131.00

Midcontinent Communications, $975,131.00

Wilkin, $2,157,663.00

Red River Rural Telephone Association, $2,157,663.00

Winona, $3,218,201.00

Ace Telephone Association, Inc., $3,218,201.00

Wright, $2,832,155.00

Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc., $2,832,155.00

