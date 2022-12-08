FM area schools hit with uptick in illnesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This time of year, cold weather means more opportunities for kids to get sick.

This could be reflected in recent absentees at schools in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

628 students from Fargo Public school were out sick on December 5th. That’s more than double the amount from the same time last year, which was 279.

Across the river at Moorhead Area Public Schools, there were 620 students marked absent due to an illness. The year before it was nearly 450 students.

372 students were out Monday at West Fargo Public Schools.

Local health experts say they are seeing an influx of youth coming into hospitals with respiratory infections such as RSV, Influenza, and COVID-19.

While it’s not uncommon to see a peak in respiratory infections this time of year... medical professionals say it’s happening earlier in the season including flu cases rising faster than in previous years.

”If the influenza cases rise as exponentially as they are doing right now then its easy for hospitals, ERs, and clinics to get overwhelmed .” said Dr. Avish Nagpal, an infectious disease physician and medical director at Sanford. ”We can flex a little bit but if cases continue to rise for weeks on end. That gives us pause and we would need to rethink our strategy.”

RSV, Influenza, and COVID-19 share similar symptoms which are making this season especially tough for parents to treat their children who are home sick.

Doctors say the only way to tell the difference is through testing, which they do recommend in order to stop your child’s virus from getting worse.

It’s also suggested to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster.

Doctors say it’s not too late.

