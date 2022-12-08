Fire caused by space heater destroys home near Cogswell, ND

Contests
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A home is a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper tells us a man called 911 around 1:45 PM about a fire in his home four miles southeast of Cogswell. He was able to get out safely, but his home is a total loss.

Crews say the house was fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner believes it was caused by a space heater he had in a bedroom.

