Fire caused by space heater destroys home near Cogswell, ND

SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A home is a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper tells us a man called 911 around 1:45 PM about a fire in his home four miles southeast of Cogswell. He was able to get out safely, but his home is a total loss.

Crews say the house was fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner believes it was caused by a space heater he had in a bedroom.

