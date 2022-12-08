Extra safety measures in place at Fargo North High School after not credible threat

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the Fargo School District say a report was made to administration of an argument between two students, including a threat to safety.

Officials say the incident was investigated by the district and Fargo PD. They deemed the threat not credible, and there is no threat to safety of students or staff at North High. However, they say administration has put in extra safety measures for caution and safety.

