Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Extra safety measures in place at Fargo North High School after not credible threat

(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the Fargo School District say a report was made to administration of an argument between two students, including a threat to safety.

Officials say the incident was investigated by the district and Fargo PD. They deemed the threat not credible, and there is no threat to safety of students or staff at North High. However, they say administration has put in extra safety measures for caution and safety.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire
UPDATE: Woman found dead in house fire
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Update: Missing Fargo man found safe in Lakes Country 12+ hours later
Woman reported missing from Detroit Lakes, MN on Wednesday, December 7.
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
9 ARRESTED IN HUMAN SMUGGLING
Nine arrested in suspected human smuggling case at Canadian-ND border

Latest News

Red River Swat
Red River Valley SWAT Team conducting joint monthly training exercise today
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Pearl Balls 1 – December 8
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Pearl Balls 1 – December 8
NDT – Holiday Gift Ideas at Hair Success - December 8
NDT – Holiday Gift Ideas at Hair Success - December 8
NDT - Top Talkers – December 8
NDT - Top Talkers – December 8