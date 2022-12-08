Contests
Beltrami County employee faces theft and fraud charges

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A longtime IT employee for Beltrami county is facing charges of felony theft and fraud.

A state audit revealed Ronald Pula spent nearly $150,000 in unauthorized purchases with county funds.

Nearly 300 items purchased were found during a search at two properties owned by Pula.

He is facing 14 felony counts. The majority of which carry a 5-year prison sentence.

One carries a ten-year sentence and a $20,000 fine.

