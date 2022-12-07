Woman with dementia reported missing from Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Detroit Lakes Police Department is looking for a woman who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say she left the 1400 block of Madison Avenue at 1:35 p.m. Officials say the woman has dementia and was wearing a unique brimmed hat shown in the surveillance pictures below.

Authorities did not share the woman’s name, but the surveillance photos are from The Cottages, which is a memory care facility in Detroit Lakes. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Becker County Dispatch immediately at 218-847-2661.

Surveillance photos of hat missing woman was wearing. (DL Police)

