Woman with dementia reported missing from Detroit Lakes

Woman reported missing from Detroit Lakes, MN on Wednesday, December 7.
Woman reported missing from Detroit Lakes, MN on Wednesday, December 7.(DL Police)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Detroit Lakes Police Department is looking for a woman who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say she left the 1400 block of Madison Avenue at 1:35 p.m. Officials say the woman has dementia and was wearing a unique brimmed hat shown in the surveillance pictures below.

Authorities did not share the woman’s name, but the surveillance photos are from The Cottages, which is a memory care facility in Detroit Lakes. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Becker County Dispatch immediately at 218-847-2661.

Surveillance photos of hat missing woman was wearing.
Surveillance photos of hat missing woman was wearing.(DL Police)

