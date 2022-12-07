Woman found dead in house fire
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a death after a house fire near Thief River Falls, MN.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says the fire department was called to a house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just south of Thief River Falls.
When crews put out the fire, they found a woman’s body inside.
No other information is being released about the investigation.
