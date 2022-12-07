Contests
Police searching for missing Fargo man

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are searching for a missing elderly man.

Authorities say 88-year-old Alfred VonBank was last seen by family members on Tuesday, Dec. 6 around 4 p.m.

VonBank is described as 5′7″ and approximately 145 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. Family members believe he is wearing a blaze-orange coat and may be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information about VonBank’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

