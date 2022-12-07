Contests
One seriously hurt after car crash in Steele County

(KVLY)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the hospital and facing DUI charges following a car accident in Steele County.

The Highway Patrol say the 29-year-old man from Luverne entered a ditch near Hope just before midnight on December 6 and was ejected as his pickup rolled.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

