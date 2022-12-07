Contests
New WF parking ordinance includes e-citations and new parking ticket penalties

West Fargo no parking sign
West Fargo no parking sign(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo City Commissioners approved a new parking ordinance that adds late payment penalties and wheel immobilization devices for unpaid parking tickets.

In addition to the ordinance, the West Fargo Police Department will now use an electronic citation program called Passport to improve efficiency and customer accessibility.

Under the former ordinance, the only penalty for unpaid parking tickets was vehicle impoundment after a vehicle collected three or more tickets delinquent for more than 5 days. Now, after the West Fargo Police Department issues an electronic citation, violators will have ten days to pay a $20 fine. Citations that are delinquent 10 days will have a $5 late payment penalty. If the ticket is delinquent longer than 30 days, the penalty increases to $45.

Vehicles with two or more associated parking citations that are more than 30 days delinquent are subject to a wheel immobilization device. Vehicle owners will need to pay all parking citation fines, late payment penalties and a $50 release fee before the wheel immobilization device comes off. Vehicle impoundment is also an option for two or more delinquent parking tickets.

The new electronic citation program will allow vehicle owners to pay tickets online instead of by mail or in-person. The program will also allow people to submit an online appeal form within 10 days of receiving the parking citation. If the appeal is unsuccessful, they can also request a hearing in West Fargo Municipal Court.

