Nearly $20,000 raised to pay for funeral expenses of Moorhead woman killed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly $20,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral expenses of a Moorhead woman, who was killed on December 1.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Receia Kollie. Her son, James Kollie, Jr., is accused of brutally murdering her.

The fundraising page says dreamed of becoming a registered nurse after fleeing her home of Monrovia, Liberia during the country’s civil war.

Her family says she finally fulfilled that dream at the age of 54.

The GoFundMe raised $19,495 in roughly 6 hours from more than 200 donors. The family’s goal is $30,000.

25-year-old James Kollie Jr. has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder with Intent-Not Premeditated.

