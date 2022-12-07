Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Nearly $20,000 raised to pay for funeral expenses of Moorhead woman killed

GoFundMe raises money for Moorhead woman's funeral expenses.
GoFundMe raises money for Moorhead woman's funeral expenses.(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly $20,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral expenses of a Moorhead woman, who was killed on December 1.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Receia Kollie. Her son, James Kollie, Jr., is accused of brutally murdering her.

The fundraising page says dreamed of becoming a registered nurse after fleeing her home of Monrovia, Liberia during the country’s civil war.

Her family says she finally fulfilled that dream at the age of 54.

The GoFundMe raised $19,495 in roughly 6 hours from more than 200 donors. The family’s goal is $30,000.

25-year-old James Kollie Jr. has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder with Intent-Not Premeditated.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car flipped along 25th St. S. in Fargo
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
The boy who was thrown over the balcony at the Mall of America earlier this month is showing...
MOA, family of boy thrown from balcony reach settlement in lawsuit, lawyers say
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
FARGO PARKS-DECEMEBR 06
How much more could property taxes increase due to two major Fargo Parks District projects
Police searching for missing Fargo man
10:00PM News December 6 - Part 1
10:00PM News December 6 - Part 1