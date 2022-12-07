Contests
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex

Ross Petrie
Ross Petrie(KFYR-TV)
By Marcus Hendrickson and Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More charges have been filed against the Williston man accused of with possessing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives back in October.

Along with the initial “release of destructive forces” felony charge, 28-year-old Ross Petrie now faces an additional ten counts, including one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, four felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, and one Class C felony count of possessing a bomb.

According to an affidavit, police identified several containers in his apartment and vehicle that are consistent with a method of manufacturing methamphetamine. They also located a fuel/air explosive device capable of creating multiple detonations.

Petrie is currently out on $100,000 bond. He will need to attend another bond hearing for the new charges on December 16.

Trial for the initial charge is scheduled for February 13, 2023.

