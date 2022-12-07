Mac Schneider confirmed as U.S. Attorney for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday former North Dakota Senate Minority leader McLain (Mac) Schneider was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to fill the position of U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota.

North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan said, “I’ve known Mac for many years, and am grateful to continue to see him serve the people of North Dakota. I know his father would be so proud of this moment.”

North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee remarked, “I’m so proud of my friend, Mac. I know he’ll continue the legacy of justice and fairness that runs through his family’s strong history of service to North Dakota. Mac will play an important role in combatting the growing drug and human trafficking issues in partnership with Tribal nations that share borders with North Dakota.”

In March 2021, Boschee and former ND Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman wrote a letter to President Biden recommending Schneider for this position. Senators Heidi Heitkamp, Kent Conrad, and Byron Dorgan also pressed the administration to appoint Schneider.

Senator John Hoeven today issued the following statement:

“We welcome Mac Schneider to his new role as U.S. Attorney and wish him the best as he takes on this important job for the people of North Dakota,” said Hoeven. “We will continue working to ensure our law enforcement, including federal officers, have the resources they need to uphold our laws and keep our communities safe, while supporting efforts to protect the rights of our state and its citizens.”

