Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime.

Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old Receia Kollie, earlier this week. Her vehicle was located in Wahpeton, ND on the property of Masonite International. Police say the employees of Masonite International helped find the vehicle.

The Moorhead Police Department says they want to thank the public for their help in this investigation. The vehicle has been secured by law enforcement and will be transported to the MN Bureau of Apprehension for processing. What’s inside of it, including any evidentiary items, is currently unknown.

Police say how the suspect, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., got to the Maytag Home Laundry Mat in Wahpeton is still unknown.

Investigators are still asking for your help if you live in the Breckenridge and Wahpeton area to check your property for any suspicious items Kollie Jr. may have left.

Police ask you to check for any video that may have captured the suspect during the afternoon of December 1 and through the evening of December 2, when he was apprehended. The Moorhead Police Department continues to receive assistance from several law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information should call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660, and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.

