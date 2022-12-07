Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Lake Park-Audubon schools forced to cancel some bus routes due to lack of drivers

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PARK-AUDUBON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Parents on a couple of bus routes in the Lake Park-Audubon School District have been asked to bring their students to and from school, because the district says they are in drastic need of bus drivers.

Families were notified that they didn’t have drivers for routes 6 and 10 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, and apologized for the inconvenience.

In a post on the district Facebook page, they are asking for people to help get students to school and to extracurricular activities. They are looking for drivers in all capacities, including morning routes, afternoon routes, extracurricular activities, or as a substitute drivers.

According to information on the district website, hours for bus drivers are from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 3:00-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers must have a CDL or be willing to obtain one. The district says it will pay for training and licensure. The starting wage is $27/hour with a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Employment opportunities with the Lake Park-Audubon School District can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car flipped along 25th St. S. in Fargo
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Woman found dead in house fire
Fatal crash in Ottertail County - December 6
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
GoFundMe raises money for Moorhead woman's funeral expenses.
Nearly $20,000 raised to pay for funeral expenses of Moorhead woman killed

Latest News

Update: Missing Fargo man found safe in Lakes Country 12+ hours later
Great Plains Food Bank Receives $100,000 Grant - 5pm
Great Plains Food Bank Receives $100,000 Grant - 5pm
5:00 PM News December 7 - Part 1
5:00 PM News December 7 - Part 1
Woman reported missing from Detroit Lakes, MN on Wednesday, December 7.
Woman with dementia reported missing from Detroit Lakes