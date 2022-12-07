Lake Park-Audubon schools forced to cancel some bus routes due to lack of drivers

LAKE PARK-AUDUBON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Parents on a couple of bus routes in the Lake Park-Audubon School District have been asked to bring their students to and from school, because the district says they are in drastic need of bus drivers.

Families were notified that they didn’t have drivers for routes 6 and 10 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, and apologized for the inconvenience.

In a post on the district Facebook page, they are asking for people to help get students to school and to extracurricular activities. They are looking for drivers in all capacities, including morning routes, afternoon routes, extracurricular activities, or as a substitute drivers.

According to information on the district website, hours for bus drivers are from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 3:00-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers must have a CDL or be willing to obtain one. The district says it will pay for training and licensure. The starting wage is $27/hour with a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Employment opportunities with the Lake Park-Audubon School District can be found on their website.

