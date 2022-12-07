How much more could property taxes increase due to two major Fargo Parks District projects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Parks District has its focus on two major projects slated for completion over the next couple of years.

The first is the Fargo Parks Sports Complex, which is expected to include several amenities such as basketball courts, an indoor soccer field, and more.

“It’s going along well and it’s progressing well,” said Dave Bietz, the deputy of operations for the Fargo Parks District.

It’s going to be constructed in two phases with a grand opening expected for the summer of 2024.

The price tag sits roughly around $127 million

The park district also has a master plan for the reconstruction of the island park pool.

“Right now finishing up the construction documents. We will bid on that project in the spring of this next year,” said Bietz. “Construction will start soon after that.”

There are many new features coming to the pool which has been in the community for the last 45 years.

This will also cost around $16.9 million.

“The Fargo Parks Sports Complex, the current split of that is 75% public funds and 25% private funds,” said Broc Lietz, the director of finance for the Fargo Parks District.

Exactly how much more each person will have to fork over, in higher taxes, depends on the value of your home.

“How that works is $4.50 per mill per 100,000 for your house,” said Lietz.

Lietz says while taxes will increase, the projects will be worth it.

“It’s an investment in your community, investment in the future, and the growth of Fargo,” he said.

