Great Plains Food Bank receives $100,000 grant

A $100,000 grant is being awarded to the Great Plains Food Bank to help feed those in need of meals.(KFYR)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Great Plains Food Bank has received a big donation to help feed hungry children and families throughout North Dakota.

The Great Plains Food Bank received a $100,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.

As of right now, food donations to the Great Plains Food Bank have reached their lowest point since 2018. Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank.

Earlier this year, officials said that they expected to have a one million distribution shortfall, which can equal to 800,000 fewer meals available for those who are hungry and need meals.

“The high cost of food and other basic needs has created incredible burdens on our clients, at a time when we as a food bank struggle to secure the food resources we need. Their support comes at an especially critical time, and we cannot thank them enough,” said Great Plains Food Bank CEO, Melissa Sobolik.

Since 2010, Otto Bremer Trust has awarded more than $800,000 in grants to the Great Plains Food Bank.

