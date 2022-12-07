FPD presents a Distinguished Service Award to Moorhead Security Officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An ASP of Moorhead Security Officer was awarded a Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service today.

Kim Sandvik was the chosen recipient after his brave actions led to saving a life. On May 18, 2022, Kim was working at Gunderson’s Jewelry when he heard gunshots, which came from an active shooter incident at a nearby business.

Kim left the jewelry store to assess the situation and located the victim. Using his experience from serving 14 years with the West Fargo Police Department, Kim began lifesaving chest compressions and continued to apply pressure to the chest wounds until first responders were able to take over. The victim regained a pulse and was transported to the emergency room for continued treatment.

Kim’s willingness to take action and to help others in their time of need is what contributed to him receiving this award.

