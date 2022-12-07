Contests
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home

No one was hurt and investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.

Crews removed the woman from the home and began attacking the fire. They were able to put it about within five minutes. They say the kitchen was heavily damaged, but the rest of the house only had smoke damage.

No one was hurt and investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire. Damages are estimated at $25,000. They residents chose to stay in the home, so they were not displaced.

