Federal suit filed by family of man who died of medical emergency in Cass County Jail

In Dec. 2020, Luke Laducer called police and told them he was suicidal. He died in a jail cell 17 hours later.
Cass County Jail(Valley News Live)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family members of a man who died of a medical emergency in the Cass County Jail have filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against Cass County, Sheriff Jesse Jahner, Essentia Health and individual employees of the county and hospital.

They say the defendants denied 41-year-old Army Veteran Luke Laducer of medical care that could have saved his life.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2020, Laducer called 911 and told authorities he was suicidal.

Documents say Fargo Police took Laducer to Essentia Health for medical care. He was later released and booked into the county jail on an outstanding warrant. He died in his jail cell 17 hours after his initial call to authorities.

Medical examiners say Laducer died of hemorrhagic gastritis and colitis, bleeding to death. Documents say investigators found bloody feces in the toilet, and on the floors and walls of the cell.

The suit alleges the hospital did not check Laducer’s vital signs or mental health before clearing him. The suit alleges that if they had, it would have been clear Laducer was in need of serious medical treatment, which the suit alleges was not provided either at the jail.

The case was filed on Dec. 2, 2022 in U.S. District Court. A judge has been assigned to the case, but no hearings have been scheduled.

