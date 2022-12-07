Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Experts warn of potential increase in porch pirates during the holiday shopping season

A LendingTree survey showed 35% had lost item to porch pirates
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Porch pirates are known to strike throughout the year, but experts urged extra caution as holiday shopping leads to an increase in online purchases.

A study by LendingTree found that 35% of people surveyed had packages or deliveries stolen from their doorstep or mailbox, with most of these acts happening at single family homes.

Divya Sangameshwar with Lending Tree not only informs consumers about the threat of porch pirates, but she was a victim herself.

“They came right below the line of sight of my camera, and they just took it off the stairs,” Sangameshwar said.

Her experience underscored another finding of the study: security cameras don’t seem to deter porch pirates as 60% of people in the study who reported theft had security cameras.

There are ways to protect yourself. Lending Tree suggests:

  • If possible, have purchases delivered to a brick-and-mortar store, where you must show ID or a receipt at pick up
  • If allowed, consider having items shipped to your workplace
  • Research retailers’ lost or stolen items policy before you buy
  • Check your credit card’s policy on lost, stolen, or non-delivered items

If you have been a victim of porch piracy, Lending Tree has a step-by-step guide for how to seek recourse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car flipped along 25th St. S. in Fargo
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Woman found dead in house fire
Fatal crash in Ottertail County - December 6
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
GoFundMe raises money for Moorhead woman's funeral expenses.
Nearly $20,000 raised to pay for funeral expenses of Moorhead woman killed

Latest News

Porch Pirates
Cass County Jail
Federal suit filed by family of man who died of medical emergency in Cass County Jail
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing