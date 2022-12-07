Cass County deputies help with bell ringing for the Fargo Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To help raise money for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office became bell ringers at multiple locations.

Deputies could be seen at Hornbacher’s on 13th Ave. South in Fargo, Cashwise on 33rd Street South West in Fargo, and Cashwise on 33rd Ave. East in West Fargo.

They started ringing the bells at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, and will continue until 8 p.m.

