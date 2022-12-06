Contests
Wyndmere honors custodian’s retirement with one last sweep

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are many hands that go into shaping our most valuable investment: our youth. And one of those shaping hands, is moving into retirement after serving 22 years as a custodian at Wyndmere public school.

“That’s what always made me come into work everyday was because of the kids and the people that I work with,” said Randy Smykowski.

Coworkers say they’ll miss their friend, who didn’t just clock in and clock out.

“He would do pretty much anything for the kids,” said Rae Hosford, a teacher at Wyndmere Public School. “Students, teachers, all of us.”

“He’s never been Mr. Smykowski to the students, he’s always been Randy,” said Jennifer Manstrom, librarian and english teacher at Wyndmere Public School. “So, he’s a little bit of a father figure, grandpa kind of figure.”

And students will miss the familiar face in the hall.

“He’s like the schools grandpa,” said McKinnlee Haberman, a sophomore at Wyndmere. “He’s always happy and smiley. You see him and it’s Randy! It’s kind of like when a kid sees Santa.”

“He’s just always a happy guy,” said Jake Kuchera, a senior at Wyndmere. “When everyone sees him coming, it’s all ‘hey Randy, hey Randy, how are you?’ He’s just a part of the school.”

“He came to all our sporting events, he cheers us on for all of our events that go on,” said Jason Barton, a senior at Wyndmere.

And they didn’t send off Randy with just thank you cards, they sent him out for one last sweep with the whole school cheering him on.

“You’re presence will definitely be missed here. Thank you for everything,” said Hosford.

“Thank you Randy. You’ve really been a treasure,” said Manstrom.

“We appreciate everything you’ve done and we’ll miss Randy,” said Kuchera.

“Thank you for always being the joyous man you are,” said Haberman.

“Thanks for all the years of dedication and hard work that you’ve put in to us, and making us a better person,” said Barton.

As Randy comes to the end of the hall and the end of a 22 year career.

“I knew the kids and the staff appreciated me being here and working with them, to have them show me was really great,” said Randy. “I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”

