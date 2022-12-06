VNL Investigates: School bus safety in the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re less than four months into the new school year, but officials say there have already been dozens of stop arm violations on both sides of the river as impatient or distracted drivers blow by school buses dropping or picking kids up.

Over a nine-month period, Moorhead Public School buses saw 110 stop arm violations which officials say may seem high, however, they point out the district makes 1,500 stops every day.

“None of them are acceptable, but statistically the number that we have with the number of stops is statistically very low,” Steve Moore, Executive Director of Operations and Emergency Management for Moorhead Area Public Schools said.

Meanwhile Valley Bus, which serves Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools says so far this school year drivers have clocked 35 violations. Valley Bus says the worst intersection for those incidents is near Clara Barton Elementary in the 500 block of 17th Ave. S. In Moorhead, Moore says the highest number of offenses come on First Ave. N. near Churches United.

“Typically where there’s two lanes, then (buses are) in the far right lane then that’s when people will pass, which they should not,” Moore said.

In Wyndmere, bus stop arms were extended six feet in 2020 which ended drivers ignoring the signs. However, Moore says he doesn’t think the new gadget would benefit MAPS.

“We have not looked at installing them because we honestly haven’t seen a need for it,” he said.

To install the new arms, it would cost the district around $225,000. On top of that, Moore says he doesn’t think it would end the problem.

“In my opinion, people go around them because they don’t want to wait. Simple as that,” he said.

Valley Bus says the extended stop arms are ‘interesting,’ but says there would need to be some tests done with to see how they do in bad weather and what happens when they’re hit. For now, the company is working on transitioning all 130 bus stop arms to brighter LED lights.

