That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music superstar, Shania Twain, is coming to the FARGODOME.

The world-renowned singer is coming to Fargo on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s the second part of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour. Tickets for the concert go on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at this link.

Shania has wowed crowds at the FARGODOME before, most recently in the fall of 2015. This tour is in support of her upcoming album, “Queen of Me” expected out Feb. 3, 2023.

Her major hits include ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman,’ ‘Honey I’m Home,’ and ‘Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under’ to name just a few.

