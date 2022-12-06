Contests
Seven throw in for vacancy on North Dakota Supreme Court

North Dakota Supreme Court
North Dakota Supreme Court(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three judges and four attorneys representing all corners of the state have applied for the vacant spot on the North Dakota Supreme Court that will be created when current justice Gerald VandeWalle retires at the end of January.

The district judges that have applied include:

-Judge Doug Bahr, South Central Judicial District

-Judge Daniel El-Dweek, Northwest Judicial District

- Judge Stacy Louser, North Central Judicial District

The attorneys that have applied include:

-David Hagler, Bismarck

-Kiara Kraus-Parr, Grand Forks

-Angela Elsperger Lord, Fargo

-Jake Rodenbiker, Fargo

The Judicial Nominating Committee will screen the applicants and submit a list of nominees to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND.

The governor has the options of appointing a justice from the list, directing the committee to reconvene, or calling for a special election to fill the remaining term.

VandeWalle’s current term runs through 2024, though the replacement chosen will serve until the 2026 general election.

VandeWalle, who announced his retirement earlier this month, has served the court for 44 years.

Other current justices on the court include Chief Justice Jon Jensen, and Justices Daniel Crothers, Lisa Fair McEvers, and Jerod Tufte.

