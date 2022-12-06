Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday

Mike Cameron, assistant town manager and fire chief in Southern Pines, North Carolina, discusses problems caused by the lengthy outage. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews are making progress on restoring power to a county where one or more vandals shot up substations, but the repairs won’t be complete until later in the week, Duke Energy said Tuesday.

The power company said in a message to customers posted on its website that it is on track to restore power throughout Moore County by Thursday morning, in line with previous estimates.

“Our technicians continue to work in 24-hour shifts and remain on schedule to bring service back on by early Thursday,” the statement said.

Nearly 36,000 customers were without power in the county, down from a peak of around 45,000, according to poweroutage.us.

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act. (WRAL via CNN)

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Duke Energy officials have said the damage requires sophisticated repairs and delivery of equipment from outside of the area.

Authorities have not released a motive or said what kind of weapon was used.

Many businesses around the county that’s about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh are closed at a normally busy time of year for tourism and holiday shopping. Schools are also closed and traffic lights are out around the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy who was thrown over the balcony at the Mall of America earlier this month is showing...
MOA, family of boy thrown from balcony reach settlement in lawsuit, lawyers say
I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Fargo

Latest News

A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.
Hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline, study says
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall...
Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III
Shania Twain
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo