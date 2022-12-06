Contests
Pull tabs to stay out of gas stations

Pull tabs
Pull tabs(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Electronic pull tabs will stay out of grocery stores and gas stations, for now.

That’s because the Administrative Rules Committee, part of the North Dakota State Legislature, voted to uphold a moratorium on the machines in those locations placed there by the Gaming Commission in May.

“This is the purpose, is just to put a hold on what we believe was the original intent from the Legislature, that these are in bars only, not gas stations or grocery stores until maybe the Legislative body decides otherwise,” said Deb McDaniel, director of charitable gaming.

There are about 4,400 machines statewide, and North Dakotans spent more than $1.7 billion on the machines in 2022.

