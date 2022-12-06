National Shelter Pet Day, local shelter celebrating

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - 4 Luv of Dog Rescue in Fargo and Moorhead are celebrating today in a big way for National Shelter Pet Day.

The shelter said, in a video today, it is because of their volunteers, fosters and advocates they have been able to find over 5,000 dogs homes.

Rescue volunteer Haylee Houkom says it is all thanks to our great community.

“The community is huge. We are 100% volunteer-ran. So, community is really what helps us continue to do what we do. Of course donations are amazing. That is how we are able to rescue and save these dogs, by donations. Fostering is huge we cannot say it enough,” she says.

If you are not able to foster or volunteer time, 4 Luv of Dog says they are running low on treats and toys for the dogs that have currently at the shelter.

You can donate those gifts as well.

