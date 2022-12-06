Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

National Shelter Pet Day, local shelter celebrating

4 LUV OF DOG RESCUE
4 LUV OF DOG RESCUE(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - 4 Luv of Dog Rescue in Fargo and Moorhead are celebrating today in a big way for National Shelter Pet Day.

The shelter said, in a video today, it is because of their volunteers, fosters and advocates they have been able to find over 5,000 dogs homes.

Rescue volunteer Haylee Houkom says it is all thanks to our great community.

“The community is huge. We are 100% volunteer-ran. So, community is really what helps us continue to do what we do. Of course donations are amazing. That is how we are able to rescue and save these dogs, by donations. Fostering is huge we cannot say it enough,” she says.

If you are not able to foster or volunteer time, 4 Luv of Dog says they are running low on treats and toys for the dogs that have currently at the shelter.

You can donate those gifts as well.

You can do that by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
The boy who was thrown over the balcony at the Mall of America earlier this month is showing...
MOA, family of boy thrown from balcony reach settlement in lawsuit, lawyers say
Car flipped along 25th St. S. in Fargo
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is assisting in Bell Ringing for donations this time of year.
Cass County deputies help with bell ringing for the Fargo Salvation Army
6:00PM Weather December 6
6:00PM Weather December 6
6:00PM News December 6- Part 1
6:00PM News December 6- Part 1
6:00PM News December 6- Part 2
6:00PM News December 6- Part 2
6:00PM News December 6- Part 3
6:00PM News December 6- Part 3