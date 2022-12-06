Contests
Jamestown PD getting some part-time help

(KVLY)
By Jamie Dickerman (NewsDakota.com)
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council unanimously approved hiring part-time licensed police officers for the city.

The Jamestown Police Department will be hiring 4 part-time officers at a pay rate of $35 an hour, which is the same rate that is paid for the department’s off-duty security staff. The hours would be limited to a minimum of 16 hours per month, with a maximum of 32 hours per week. The part-time officers won’t get regular benefits.

Police Chief Scott Edinger said that over the last several months the Police Department has been down as many as 8 officers for various reasons. Because of that, his officers are putting in over 200 hours a month.

Edinger believes that the reduction of time and a half hours that the part-time officers will provide will offset any additional costs of hiring extra staff.

