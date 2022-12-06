Contests
Fatal crash in Ottertail County

(KVLY)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTERTAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham.

Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep, 32-year-old Dexter Brown of Ottertail was not hurt.

The victim’s name has not been released yet, but the state patrol say he is from Palisade, Minnesota.

