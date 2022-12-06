Contests
Fargo Planning Commission discusses future of ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drv. S

THE BLOC
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo’s Planning Commission discussed the future of the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drv. S.

The ‘BLOC’ will stretch the entire block. Renderings show the stretch from 16th to 17th Ave. S.

Developers say they purchased the businesses inside the block and are planning to build the back half of the new ‘BLOC’, move them in, then tear down the front half and start building the rest.

They also bought the rental properties behind it and tried to salvage what they could, like water heaters and AC units, to donate to Habitat for Humanity.

There were some worries from the board about how the location of the structure would impact pedestrian traffic, calling it a ‘generational change’.

“Getting the buildings closer to the streets gives drivers this sort of edge. It makes them slow down and pedestrians feel more comfortable instead of being on the sidewalk between fast moving traffic and cars. It’s an uncomfortable environment,” says the Planning Commission’s Thomas Schmidt.

Developer say if they were to move the building closer to the road, the businesses would have to be displaced.

