Dollar General debate continues in Jamestown

(kvly)
By Jamie Dickerman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, December 5th.

There was a public hearing and second reading concerning an ordinance to amend and re-enact Ordinance No. 1556 of the City Code by amending the District Map to change the zoning of Lot 1, Block 1 of Hope Apostolic Addition from R-3 which is a general multiple dwelling district to a C-1 which is a local commercial district. This property is located at 424 4th Avenue NE in Jamestown. This is the property that is being considered by Dollar General for building a location in the city.

At the hearing, a couple of concerned citizens spoke out against the zoning change. Olivia Johnson expressed concerns about changing the zone, and creating more traffic calling it a “haphazard extension of a commercial zone”. Diane Hanson called it an “unnecessary location choice”.

Councilman Dan Buchanan has been an outspoken critic of the location and zoning change. Buchanan asked the council members, “How many of you would like this facility in your neighborhood?” Buchanan also noted that no other elementary school is located that close to a commercial zone in the city.

Councilman Brian Kamlitz said, “I don’t foresee any housing being built there.” Kamlitz also stated that he feels the Dollar General in that location would be a “good spot for the people of the northeast”.

Mayor Heinrich said that there are 3 homes on that block and 2 of the 3 homes are owned by the person who applied for the zoning change. He also stated that the comments he heard from citizens were more positive than negative.

The vote was 3-2 in favor of the ordinance change.

