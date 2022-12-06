Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Checking your vehicle for critters amid cooler temps

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Along with rough roads and slippery sidewalks is another start of a winter hassle. That hassle is critters from mice, squirrels and even rabbits getting under the hoods of cars in winter-time, especially when temps start to dip.

“We’re looking at a La Nina. It’s the third la Nina in a row,” said meteorologist Lisa Green. “That is a climate pattern. What typically happens in a La Nina pattern here, we have a colder season in general.”

Some have opened their hoods to find some cute visitors, but these visitors leave a bill that’s not so cute.

“Could be a couple hundred dollars, up to several thousand dollars,” said Vernon Newman, district manager at Matt’s Automotive. “The most expensive bill I’ve seen is in the five or six thousand dollar range. Really depends on if they get into a simple harness which will have just a couple of wires or the main engine harness which may have fifteen to thirty wires in it.”

Newman adds that they see the problem year-round, and that even vehicles parked in garages have seen the same issue. His recommendation is making a look under the hood a part of your regular checkup.

“A good rule of thumb would be any time you fill up with gas just check underneath the hood,” said Newman. “Our shop, and a lot of shops, will educated you on what to look for. So, if you’re ever curious you can just stop in at a shop, or stop in with us, and I’d be happy to point things out for you.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Fargo
Ashley Hoppe is battling four brain tumors.
‘She’s a fighter’: Mapleton mom battling brain tumors
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

Checking your vehicle for critters amid cooler temps
Checking your vehicle for critters amid cooler temps
5:00 PM Weather December 5
5:00 PM Weather December 5
5:00 PM News December 5 - Part 2
5:00 PM News December 5 - Part 2
5:00 PM News December 5 - Part 3
5:00 PM News December 5 - Part 3