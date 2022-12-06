Checking your vehicle for critters amid cooler temps

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Along with rough roads and slippery sidewalks is another start of a winter hassle. That hassle is critters from mice, squirrels and even rabbits getting under the hoods of cars in winter-time, especially when temps start to dip.

“We’re looking at a La Nina. It’s the third la Nina in a row,” said meteorologist Lisa Green. “That is a climate pattern. What typically happens in a La Nina pattern here, we have a colder season in general.”

Some have opened their hoods to find some cute visitors, but these visitors leave a bill that’s not so cute.

“Could be a couple hundred dollars, up to several thousand dollars,” said Vernon Newman, district manager at Matt’s Automotive. “The most expensive bill I’ve seen is in the five or six thousand dollar range. Really depends on if they get into a simple harness which will have just a couple of wires or the main engine harness which may have fifteen to thirty wires in it.”

Newman adds that they see the problem year-round, and that even vehicles parked in garages have seen the same issue. His recommendation is making a look under the hood a part of your regular checkup.

“A good rule of thumb would be any time you fill up with gas just check underneath the hood,” said Newman. “Our shop, and a lot of shops, will educated you on what to look for. So, if you’re ever curious you can just stop in at a shop, or stop in with us, and I’d be happy to point things out for you.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.