Blowing snow causes minor crashes
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says light snowfall paired with the wind is causing some trouble on area roads.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow said a semi jackknifed on Interstate-94 east of Barnesville on Tuesday morning. He says troopers have responded to a few crashes, but no injuries have been life-threatening.
Officials say to slow down, buckle up, keep cruise control off, and headlights and taillights on.
