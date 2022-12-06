Blowing snow causes minor crashes

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says light snowfall paired with the wind is causing some trouble on area roads.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow said a semi jackknifed on Interstate-94 east of Barnesville on Tuesday morning. He says troopers have responded to a few crashes, but no injuries have been life-threatening.

Officials say to slow down, buckle up, keep cruise control off, and headlights and taillights on.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.