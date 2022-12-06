Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Blowing snow causes minor crashes

Jackknife semi east of Barnesville, MN
Jackknife semi east of Barnesville, MN(Sgt. Jesse Grabow)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says light snowfall paired with the wind is causing some trouble on area roads.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow said a semi jackknifed on Interstate-94 east of Barnesville on Tuesday morning. He says troopers have responded to a few crashes, but no injuries have been life-threatening.

Officials say to slow down, buckle up, keep cruise control off, and headlights and taillights on.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy who was thrown over the balcony at the Mall of America earlier this month is showing...
MOA, family of boy thrown from balcony reach settlement in lawsuit, lawyers say
I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Fargo

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shania Twain
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
NDT - Holipalooza at West Acres - December 6
NDT - Holipalooza at West Acres - December 6
NDT - Horace Tundra Mania - December 6
NDT - Horace Tundra Mania - December 6