Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Bemidji Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect

BPD says around 12:30 p.m., they received a report that a bank robbery had occurred at Wells Fargo on Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Bemidji Police Department is on the hunt for a man suspected in an armed bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Bemidji Police received a report around 12:30 p.m. that a bank robbery had occurred at the Wells Fargo located at 2024 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

The suspect is described as a white man. He may be wearing a blue and black FEDEX jacket with a black sweatshirt. Witnesses say the man ran away on foot before getting into a dark gray Chevy Equinox with Minnesota license plate #JMP557 and a “Stay Humble and Kind” bumper sticker.

The man is considered to be armed and dangerous. Residents are asked to not approach the individual. Anyone with information on the vehicle or robbery is asked to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
The boy who was thrown over the balcony at the Mall of America earlier this month is showing...
MOA, family of boy thrown from balcony reach settlement in lawsuit, lawyers say
Car flipped along 25th St. S. in Fargo
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

school bus stop arms
VNL Investigates: School bus safety in the metro
$400M soybean crushing plant planned near Grand Forks
Minnesota board accepts anti-drug aid for minority students
Bemidji Police searching for armed bank robber - December 6
Bemidji Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect - December 6