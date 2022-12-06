Bemidji Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Bemidji Police Department is on the hunt for a man suspected in an armed bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Bemidji Police received a report around 12:30 p.m. that a bank robbery had occurred at the Wells Fargo located at 2024 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

The suspect is described as a white man. He may be wearing a blue and black FEDEX jacket with a black sweatshirt. Witnesses say the man ran away on foot before getting into a dark gray Chevy Equinox with Minnesota license plate #JMP557 and a “Stay Humble and Kind” bumper sticker.

The man is considered to be armed and dangerous. Residents are asked to not approach the individual. Anyone with information on the vehicle or robbery is asked to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.

