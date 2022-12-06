Approx. 200 new childcare openings coming to Otter Tail County

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some relief is on the way to families in Otter Tail County that need childcare.

The county is getting a $160,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to add roughly 200 more childcare slots in the county.

The county says it will use the money to support new childcare providers and expand existing ones through mentorship and technical assistance.

Employers in the region often note that quality childcare is a barrier to recruiting new employees and retaining good ones.

Otter Tail County Commissioner and Community Development Agency Board Member, Kurt Mortenson, says the county will also pitch in some local funds to increase opportunities.

For information on the grants and the application process, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.