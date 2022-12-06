Another Round of Snow with Dangerous Cold Expected Tonight

WEDNESDAY: Widespread areas of light snow this morning with totals of 1 to 4 inches. We stay cold all day with highs in the teens. Then our next chance of snow arrives late Tuesday night into mid-morning Wednesday. This round looks to produce another 1-3″ of snow through the southern Valley and SE ND. This will make for another slick morning commute so drive with care! Even colder Wednesday morning as well! Morning temperatures in the single digits to teens below zero. Despite mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon, a very cold high pressure system keeps daytime temperatures in the single digits.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Out of the deep freeze by Thursday, but temperatures will still be well-below average. Morning lows for most will be right around 0 and we “warm” into the low 20s and upper teens. Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday. As we get even closer to the weekend, we continue to get even warmer and warmer! Friday warms just a little bit more than Thursday with morning lows in the low teens and will warm up to 30! This will give us that average temperature. We do expect partly cloudy skies as well.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will also be a tad warmer than Friday even. Temperatures starting out will be in the upper teens and low 20s and we warm into the 20s and low 30s which is actually near average! There is another chance of some snow on Saturday, however the next bigger system we have our eyes on comes Tuesday and Wednesday. Now while this is still a week out and there is model disagreement on timing and track, we are already keeping our eye on it. Be weather aware and stay tuned to the VNL Weather App as this gets closer. Temperatures still look seasonal Sunday with highs in the 20s to near 30.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Morning temperatures remain mild in the teens and low 20s with the help of the system keeping us cloudy with possible light, scattered snow. However, we won’t warm too much. Daytime highs likely remain in the teens and 20s. The snow chance will increase as we move into Tuesday. A big winter weather maker is predicted to hit the Valley during the middle of next week. We are still a week, or more, away from this even so the timing and track could change. Tuesday will see the wind pick up from the south as that system approaches. As of right now, it looks like our area is right on the freezing line, so places to the south and eat could see rain while places to the north and west see snow. Precipitation is likely to begin during the afternoon or evening hours and continue into Wednesday. Again, we could see shifts in the timing and the track of this system over the next seven days, but the First Alert Strom Team will keep you updated online, on our app, and on air as this system approaches. Temperatures will be similar to those on Monday with morning lows in the teens and 20s and afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Dangerously frigid morning with light snow. Sunny afternoon. Low: -3. High: 5.

THURSDAY: A pinch warmer but still cold. Mostly sunny. Low: 3. High: 20.

FRIDAY: A little warmer. A few clouds. Low: 11. High: 29.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Breezy. Low: 23. High: 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly overcast skies. Chance of snow. Low: 19. High: 31.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low: 24. High: 32.

TUESDAY: Increasing wind with chance of snow late. Low: 23. High: 30.

