Agricultural report outlines economic impact to the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The total impact of the agriculture industry to the state of North Dakota has not been totally known, until now. A research team at NDSU cultivated the numbers to find out just how much the industry puts into the state’s economy.

Wheat and other crops have deep roots in the state, and the agricultural industry has long been a driving force in the North Dakota economy.

”Agriculture continues to be a major driver of our economy and of course, it creates wealth and job security for North Dakotans. But is also the bedrock of our community,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

$30.8 billion is the total economic contribution the agriculture industry has to the state. $18.8 billion comes from direct output, while $12 billion from secondary, which is actively created through goods and services related to the industry.

”It’s important to not only our rural communities but our urban, so this is a statewide industry,” said Nancy Hodur, director of the center for social research at NDSU.

One in five jobs in North Dakota comes from agriculture. 43,000 of those jobs are directly in farming, while 67,000 are secondary. Those types of numbers can be attractive to students pursuing jobs in the industry.

”It means plenty of opportunities for them to do internships to gain experience in the state and to find employment in this state once they graduate,” said Greg Lardy, vice president of Agricultural Affairs at NDSU.

The report compiled data from 2018 to 2020 and future studies are being planned.

”The value of this information when we hand it off is that it goes into the public domain, and it is becoming something that is useful for the industry to tell their story,” said Dean Bangund, research assistant at NDSU.

The largest annual output in agriculture came from crop production.

The report will be used to help compare North Dakota’s agricultural industry to other states.

