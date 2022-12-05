Traffic backed up on I-94 near 20th Street in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate-94 near 20th Street in Moorhead.

Police, State Patrol, and fire personnel are responding to a crash that was called in just after 4:00 p.m. Traffic is reduced to one lane going westbound and officials are diverting traffic at 34th Street to the frontage road by the Moorhead Menards.

Scanner traffic indicates multiple fire crews are trying to get to someone using a ladder truck.

Valley News Live will continue to follow this breaking news and update as information becomes available.

