Moorhead victim identified, son charged with 2nd Degree Murder

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The suspect in a Moorhead murder investigation has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder with Intent-Not Premeditated.

Court documents allege 25-year-old James Kollie Jr. murdered his mother, 56 year-old Receia Kollie on Dec. 1, 2022.

According to The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, Receia’s cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries.” Police say she also had a defensive wound on her hand.

Officers for Moorhead Police say the 911 caller said someone killed his mother in-law and she was laying in blood. The caller believed Kollie was the killer.

Officers found the deceased body in the foyer of a home at 3819 32nd Street South. They also found an elderly, bedridden woman inside the home. Court documents say there was no sign of forced entry.

Law enforcement and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team got a search warrant and searched the residence. During the search, they found a receipt for M&H in Moorhead. The receipt was crumpled on Kollie’s desk in his room. Court documents say it was from November 30. After watching surveillance video, investigators saw Kollie buying a facemask and gloves. It was noted he was wearing the clothes he was arrested in days earlier.

Investigators learned Kollie had been arrested by Moorhead Police on November 27, 2022 for Domestic Assault - Fear against the Victim. Court documents say during the incident, Kollie had threatened his mother by telling her, “I’m ready to take your life.” Kollie also threatened to put his hands on her. A witness recorded parts of it and played it for officers. Officers spoke with the victim who told officers Kollie had her locked inside of a bathroom saying he “will stay here for hours”. The victim reported Kollie threatened to kill her, and she was afraid. The victim told police she believed Kollie could kill someone if he wanted to.

The 25-year-old was released from the Clay County Correctional Facility on November 29, 2022. The conditions included a protection order prohibiting contact with the victim.

Court documents say cell phone records show Kollie trying to call the victim using *67 before the murder. Cell phone records were also used to track him down in Wahpeton on December 2.

During Kollie’s interview, it’s noted he showed little emotion when he was told his mother was dead. Throughout the interview, it’s alleged he showed significant anger towards his mother for getting him arrested and kicked out of the house. He told investigators after being released from jail, he hitchhiked to Wahpeton. He also told them he slept outside after his release in the F-M area.

Investigators say Kollie never asked how his mother died or the circumstances around her death.

The Moorhead Police Department is still asking for the public’s assistance in looking for the victim’s vehicle, a 2016 black Honda Pilot with MN plates HFE185. They have released a picture of the vehicle.

Receia Kollie's Vehicle - 2016 black Honda Pilot (Moorhead Police Department)

Anyone who may have seen James Kollie, Jr. between Tuesday, November 29, and Friday, December 2, is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor. Photos showing what Kollie was wearing are seen below.

Surveillance photos of James Kollie, Jr. (Moorhead Police Department)

