Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers is coming to the FARGODOME.

The band announced their 2023 tour dates including Thursday, April 6 in Fargo. The group will also be in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 8 at US Bank Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at this website.

The Strokes and King Princess will be opening for the band.

