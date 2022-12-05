Proposed mixed-use building along S. University Dr. to go before Fargo planning commission

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to Fargo.

The city’s planning commission will be introduced to a mixed-use redevelopment project on the 1600 block of S. University Dr. Tuesday.

An open house will follow later that day from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Sky Commons Conference Center of the Civic Center. Property owners living within a quarter of a mile of the 1600 block have been invited.

The block is currently home to the South Plaza strip mall and about 10 rental homes. Developers say the removal of the entire block will be the largest impact.

BLOC Partners, LLC, is proposing a five-story building with heated parking and 127 apartments. Amenities are listed as nine-foot ceilings, a roof-top patio and a dog wash.

The plan also includes three drive-thrus on site. Duane’s House of Pizza will be one of the businesses staying and moving into the new building.

Construction is slated to start in the spring of 2023. The cost is estimated at $30 million.

Tuesday’s hearing is for comment and review, not action. Formal consideration is scheduled for Jan. 3.

