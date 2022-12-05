MN teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children’s Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fargo teen is recovering at Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart.

Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.

When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son’s bloodwork. “[That’s when] he started going rapidly downhill,” Scufsa said.

Doctors then did a CT scan and discovered her son had an enlarged heart – with a clot. “At that moment in Sanford, he looked at me and said, ‘I don’t want to die,’” she said. “When they told him he’d have to come (on a life flight to Children’s Minnesota]. Coming down here was the best thing we could have done.”

Scufsa said within days, her son was on life support. Doctors hoped intubation and placing Reese on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system, or ECMO machine, would help his heart recover. But their eventual diagnosis of a dilated cardiomyopathy meant for Reese to survive, he’d need a new heart.

“When you think of a dilated cardiomyopathy, you think of someone who has a big heart, that’s not squeezing normally,” said Dr. Adam Putschogel. “We’re really hopeful that it’s something that could potentially be reversible, and that if we support him with medications, we can take some of the stress off of the heart and have it do some of its own recovery. (CBS News)

