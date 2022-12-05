Contests
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy expected to file lawsuit against THC edible stores

file graphic
file graphic(Envato)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is filing a lawsuit against edible manufacturers and stores.

The Board says it will file the lawsuit in Clay County District Court on Monday, Dec. 5.

The board says THC edible manufactures and retailers violated edible laws.

The Pharmacy Board is holding a press conference on Monday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. to explain the suit.

