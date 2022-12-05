Man arrested for DUI while car hangs over the side of a bridge

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Police say at 2:52, Saturday morning, they were called to a crash on the bridge deck in the 800 block of 8th Ave. SW., near the VCSU Bubble and the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Police say when the got to the area, they found that a vehicle was resting on the sidewalk and was hanging over the bridge to the Sheyenne River. Police say one person was taken out of the vehicle and brought to Mercy Hospital in Valley City.

24-year-old Dempsey Williams of Valley City was arrested for DUI, driving with Liability Insurance and for Care Required.

