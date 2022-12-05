Fisherman falls through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend

DOUGLAS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the ice is still thin this time of year.

Officials say no ice is ever 100% safe.

This photo was taken after an incident with a fisherman on Lake Mary over the weekend. Officials are asking everyone to check the ice each time before venturing out.

Further ice safety tips can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.