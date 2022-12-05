Contests
Fisherman falls through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend

Officials say no ice is ever 100% safe.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the ice is still thin this time of year.

This photo was taken after an incident with a fisherman on Lake Mary over the weekend. Officials are asking everyone to check the ice each time before venturing out.

Further ice safety tips can be found by clicking here.

